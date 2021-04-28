Sean Wallace column: St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson should be manager of the year – not Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Forget Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – it is St Johnstone’s miracle worker Callum Davidson who should land the manager of the year award.

Davidson is on course for a remarkable cup double in his debut season with one of the smallest squads in the Premiership.

He has already led the Perth side to Betfred Cup glory this season.

If he goes on to also land the Scottish Cup, it will be an absolutely phenomenal achievement.

The only problem for St Johnstone is that manager’s who are that successful generate interest from other clubs looking to bring that same magic to their team.

Rangers have been superb in the Premiership this season but ultimately Gerrard has won a two horse race between the big spending Glasgow two.

Under Gerrard the Ibrox club have flopped badly in both domestic cups – losing out to St Mirren in the Betfred Cup and St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.

Davidson beat Gerrard in the Scottish Cup following a dramatic late equalizer in extra-time to force penalties – which the Perth Saints won.

The St Johnstone boss should beat Gerrard again in the Manger of the Year awards.

For delivering levels of success against the odds, Davidson is the stand-out manager this season.

Uefa’s soft stance on Super League is no surprise

The hypocrisy of Uefa when condemning the closed-door nature of the European Super League was comical.

European football’s governing body immediately slated the Super League when the breakaway planned to rival Uefa’s Champions League was announced.

However any threats of sanctions or punishments for the 12 clubs have evaporated.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin went so far as to call those at the centre of the proposed Super League “snakes” and accused the 12 clubs involved of “spitting in the face of football lovers”.

There was talk of Uefa throwing teams out of the Champions League or Europa League after the breakaway.

It was only hollow words.

At a meeting of Uefa’s executive committee on Friday the decision was taken not to impose sanctions on the 12 rebel clubs.

What a surprise.

UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously approve a declaration strongly condemning the so-called 'Super League' at #UEFACongress. "…It goes against the very concept of what it is to be European: unified, open, supportive, and principled on sporting values…" Full story: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) April 20, 2021

Real Madrid are in the Champions League semi-final.

Did anyone really expect Uefa to ban them and send the tournament, and mega millions in sponsorship and broadcast deals, into meltdown?

No chance. Not when cash is clearly king.

The Champions League is no more than slightly diluted version of the Super League.

The fundamental principle of exclusion is the same within both.

Three clubs who failed to win the Premier League title in England this season will go straight into the Champions League group stages – but Scottish champions Rangers enter at the third qualifying round.

Champions League or Super League – it is merely a matter of how narrow the gap in the door for entry is to those clubs outside the elite.

And it is a gap that is growing narrower every season – under Uefa’s watch.