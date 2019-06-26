Young Dons face Brora in Challenge Cup

Aberdeen colts will take on Highland League Brora Rangers in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup first round.

Paul Sheerin’s young Dons will make the trip to Dudgeon Park, meanwhile League Two Cove Rangers head to Perth to tackle St Johnstone’s colts.

Highland League Fraserburgh landed a home tie against Ross County colts and Formartine United are away to Livingston colts in round one.

The first round ties will be played on Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday August 7.

The second round draw was also made today and Aberdeen or Brora will meet the winner of St Johnstone v Cove.

If Fraserburgh get past Ross County the Broch will host League One Raith Rovers in round two at Bellslea.

Peterhead have been handed a home tie in the second round against either Livingston or Formartine.