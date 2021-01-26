Work to be done before lower leagues can restart

A resolution regarding the lower leagues restarting is not yet close to being reached following discussions between SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and League One and Two clubs.

The sides from Scotland’s third and fourth tier came up with a route to playing document which was submitted to the SFA on Friday before being discussed by Hampden chief Maxwell and the clubs yesterday.

With all football below the Championship suspended on January 11 until the end of this month at the earliest clubs in League One and Two have been working together in a bid to come up with a plan to return to action.

The sides hope their efforts in coming up with a plan will pave the way to resume, however this is understood to just be the beginning of a lengthy process before they can restart.

Within their document clubs propose to the SFA to return to training on February 15 and resume playing games on March 2.

League One and Two sides have offered to conduct Covid-19 testing, as opposed to temperature testing, which they carried out before this suspension.

Clubs are also willing to enforce individual travel to training than games, rather than use team buses, ban goal celebrations and prohibit directors from attending away matches.

Although these proposals were discussed yesterday no decision was taken about when the lower leagues may return, or if all of these protocols will be required.

At present those involved are remaining tight-lipped about the situation and it remains to be seen what progress can be made regarding a possible resumption for Leagues One and Two in the coming days and weeks.