Winning mentality will boost Cove’s SPFL campaign

Darryn Kelly believes Cove Rangers’ winning mentality will stand them in good stead for their debut SPFL campaign.

However, the defender is still determined to improve in League Two. The Highland League champions will be led in their maiden Scottish League campaign by new manager Paul Hartley.

The Balmoral Stadium gaffer is happy with his squad, but believes there is room for improvement, and Kelly agrees.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s positive news about the new management team.

“They’ve come in and put their objectives in place so it’s up to us to follow them and reach the high standards they set.

“I think having high standards and a winning mentality from previous seasons certainly helps going forward in League Two.

“The new management team are happy with what they’ve got here – but they want us to improve. It’s a great feeling as players when a new management team say they are happy with you, but say we can get better.

“We know we can get better and we’ve seen improvement consistently over the last two or three seasons.”

Cove start competitive action on Saturday when they tackle Peterhead at Balmoor in the League Cup group stage.

Kelly said: “Peterhead is an exciting game to start the League Cup group stage and it’s a local derby, really. It will be a good test for us because they are a very good side.”

Meanwhile, last night Cove lost 2-1 to Forfar Athletic at Station Park in their final pre-season friendly. Mitch Meggison put the Aberdeen side ahead, but Ross Forbes and Murray Mackintosh struck for the Loons.