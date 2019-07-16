Leitch: Peterhead can make it difficult for Inverness

Jack Leitch believes Peterhead can give Inverness Caley Thistle a fright tonight.

The Blue Toon start as underdogs when the Caley Jags arrive at Balmoor for this evening’s Betfred League Cup Group D clash.

With the Highlanders a full-time Championship team, they will be expected to run out winners.

However, Leitch believes the Buchan outfit can make it a difficult 90 minutes for John Robertson’s side.

Peterhead started their League Cup campaign with Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Cove Rangers.

Midfielder Leitch said: “It’s a different test because we’re playing full-time opposition.

“We had a good game against Aberdeen a couple of weeks ago which has helped prepare us for facing Inverness.

“It will be interesting to see how we get on against them, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“I think we can make it difficult for full-time teams.

“You need to look at the quality within the squad and believe that we can go and beat anybody in this cup competition.

“If we could get another win then you’re in the mix near the top with six points.

“We can play without fear because nobody will expect us to take points off Inverness or Dundee.

“So there’s no pressure on us, but we’ll enjoy it and hopefully give them a run for their money.”

Despite plenty of enterprising play from north-east rivals Cove on Saturday, the Blue Toon started their season with a win.

In the closing stages Jim McInally’s men kept the ball well as they ran down the clock and Leitch was impressed with the way they managed to secure the points.

The former Motherwell and Airdrieonians player, who turns 24 tomorrow, added: “We definitely showed we are streetwise and we have a lot of good experienced pros at the club.

“Simon Ferry was getting the ball a lot and keeping it.

“We were moving it from side to side and tiring them out, which is what you need to do towards the end of games.

“Overall it was a good start to the season for us.”

Something else which Leitch was pleased with was Peterhead’s quick response to falling behind against Cove.

After Jason Brown gave away a penalty which was converted by Jamie Masson, the Blue Toon hit back with a Derek Lyle header and a Rory McAllister spot-kick before half-time to turn the match on its head.

In the second period Cove’s Harry Milne hit the crossbar twice, but the Granite City side were unable to find an equaliser.

Reflecting on Saturday’s performance, Leitch said: “In the first half we played some lovely football.

“It was unfortunate to go a goal down. It was an individual error by Jason, which he apologised for.

“These things happen at the end of the day, it’s still pre-season and he got over it quickly.

“We showed good character to come back and get two goals and lead at half-time.

“In the second half they came into it a wee bit more, but we saw the game out and kept the ball a bit more.

“The boys that came off the bench did really well towards the end and it was a good win for us.”