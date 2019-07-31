Wilson looking like solution for Peterhead in keeper search

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is hopeful he will have a new goalkeeper signed before Saturday’s League One opener against Falkirk.

The Blue Toon boss has been on the look-out for another stopper after an injury to Sam Henderson and wants someone in before the clash with the Bairns this weekend.

Greg Fleming is the Balmoor No 1 and Henderson was his understudy.

However, the latter broke his collarbone in the warm-up prior to the Buchan outfit’s 0-0 draw with Dundee in the Betfred League Cup last Saturday week.

Now it appears McInally’s search is nearing an end as he is closing in on securing Lenny Wilson on a short-term deal.

The 22-year-old has trained with Peterhead and impressed McInally, pictured.

Wilson has returned to the north-east after time in America where he played for St John’s University, New York.

One of the highlights of his time in the States was in January of this year when he was invited – as one of the top 70 university players in America – to the MLS Soccer Combine where players attempt to win a deal with MLS sides.

Although an MLS move didn’t materialise for Wilson, it looks like a deal with Peterhead will.

If he signs Wilson will be the back-up to Fleming, but will get an opportunity against either Livingston Colts or Formartine United in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup second round tie on August 13.

He said: “Lenny was brought to our attention by Jason Brown who knows him.

“He’s come to training and he’s done really well at training.

“Hopefully we can get him on board and him being from Aberdeen and being relatively local makes it a bonus.

“He’s got a good pedigree and he’ll be given an opportunity and see how he goes.

“There aren’t too many goalies who want to be second fiddle to Greg.

“But the good thing is that Lenny is young and understands that he’s at an age where he’s still learning.

“He will get an opportunity in the Challenge Cup and we’ll see how he gets on.

“You never know, if he develops then it could work out well for us in the long term and he could end up becoming our No 1.”

McInally was disappointed to see Henderson injured against Dundee and added: “It was a shame for Sam getting injured, it was one of those things.

“In the warm-up the boys were doing the shooting drill and Sam landed badly. I suppose that’s why the No 1 goalie doesn’t take part in the drill.

“It’s a real shame for Sam and not just from a football side.

“He works on a farm so it will affect his job as well, which is disappointing.”

Meanwhile, Blue Toon defender Scott Hooper looks set to miss the League One curtain-raiser against Falkirk.

The summer signing from Annan damaged a ligament above his ankle in the 2-1 win over Cove Rangers in the League Cup on July 13.

Although Hooper is on the mend it looks like Saturday’s meeting with the Bairns will come too soon for the 24-year-old.