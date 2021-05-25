St Johnstone’s season has been akin to the first person scaling Mount Everest or the moon landings.

It’s something incredible in the extreme that people didn’t believe could happen.

The Perth side’s Scottish Cup and League Cup double this term is an unbelievable achievement.

St Johnstone are a club that have been well-run for a long number of years by their owners Geoff and Steve Brown.

They’ve had stability for a long time and had a succession of good managers at the helm at McDiarmid Park.

In 2014, they won the Scottish Cup for the first time and now they’ve gone either further and done the double.

Winning both cups is quite an achievement for Scotland’s biggest clubs like Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen.

But for the Saints to do it with their financial resources is a fantastic achievement.

And nobody can say it was a fluke, they’ve deserved to win both competitions.

© SNS Group

They put out Rangers on the way to Saturday’s final and they were the better team against Hibs at Hampden.

The attitude, belief and work-rate displayed by Callum Davidson’s side was something special to witness and they deserve all the praise they have received since the full-time whistle was blown at the national stadium.

This season is a special story for St Johnstone and one we’ll be talking about for a long time.