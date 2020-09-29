Willie Miller: Scottish football authorities need to be more forceful in stating case for fan return

The news that fans won’t be returning to stadiums any time soon is a bitter blow to Scottish football at all levels.

Tougher Covid-19 restrictions introduced last week by the Scottish Government mean it could be many months before supporters get back into grounds.

I think the decision that has been taken is wrong. Football clubs are at the heart of their communities and have done a lot of good during this pandemic helping people in their communities.

Fans being allowed to return to watch matches would provide a lot of people across the country with a welcome lift.

Two test games with 300 fans were held and both of them seemed to go without a hitch and there didn’t seem to be any issues to speak of.

I know the number of infections has risen and the situation is dangerous, but the test games went well and Scottish football should be leading the way in pushing for fans to return.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons are supposed to begin next month and for clubs in the bottom two divisions even if they were allowed 300 supporters in it could make a significant difference.

There are serious concerns that clubs could go to the wall now, unless they receive some kind of support to play behind closed doors.

When you go to a pub or a restaurant or even go to a football club’s social club and watch a stream of a game, why can a limited number of fans not watch a game in a stadium?

Scottish football needs to put its case forward and I don’t think this should just be accepted because there are good reasons for at the very least allowing test games to continue.