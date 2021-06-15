Willie Miller: Scotland’s hopes aren’t over ahead of Wembley clash – but Group D maths lays bare tough task

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages at the Euros aren’t over – and a clean sheet against England at Wembley would give the national side a great chance.

There’s no question it’s been a bad start to the group.

But when it comes to progression it’s not over – a draw and a victory from the next two games would get the national side through.

Even losing by a single goal at Wembley and then defeating Croatia might be enough.

But it won’t be easy to get the results required.

Defensive solidity required

To get anything against England, Scotland will need to be really solid defensively.

I played for Scotland in 1981 when we defeated England at Wembley and that result came from a good performance defensively to shut the hosts out.

If the current side can keep a clean sheet on Friday at Wembley that would be terrific.

Shutting out Gareth Southgate’s side, whether Scotland win or draw, would be a very good result.

Clarke will hope Kieran Tierney is fit, which would strengthen the defence.

There might be a decision to make regarding the right wing-back position and whether Nathan Patterson or James Forrest come in for Stephen O’Donnell.

But when being sound defensively is so important, I think O’Donnell may keep his place.

In midfield, Scott McTominay will have an important job to do in the holding role and Callum McGregor might come into the side as well.

Further forward there are again questions about one or two up front.

Starting the game, I think it will be one up top with one player like Ryan Fraser or Ryan Christie playing off the striker.

If Scotland start like that there is always the opportunity to push more players forward later on.

But the starting point has to be at the back and trying to shut England out.

If Scotland leave Wembley with a clean sheet, it sets up the chance to qualify for the knockout phase in the final game against Croatia at Hampden.