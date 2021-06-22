Billy Gilmour having to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 is a major blow for Scotland.

The 20-year-old midfielder produced a fine display in Scotland’s 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on his international starting debut.

I hope Gilmour is OK and is able to deal with this huge disappointment.

Being without the Chelsea player is a setback for Steve Clarke and the team, but also for Gilmour.

He has gone from a massive high at Wembley on Friday night to this crushing low of testing positive and having to self-isolate.

All the other tests on Scotland personnel came back negative and nobody has been identified as a close contact.

Hopefully this will be an isolated incident, because the last thing Clarke needs is be without more players after losing Gilmour.

Clarke has options

In the absence of Gilmour, Clarke does at least have good options when it comes to replacing him.

Scott McTominay could move back into midfield after playing in defence against England, Stuart Armstrong could start, or Ryan Christie could come back in.

Clarke could also adjust his shape and bring in the likes James Forrest or Ryan Fraser.

However, McTominay returning to midfield appears the most obvious tweak because of the options available at centre-back.

Jack Hendry or Liam Cooper could come back in, or Declan Gallagher or Scott McKenna could be given a chance.

The reason you need a strong squad with quality throughout is to deal with situations like these where players are missing.