Willie Miller: Cup triumph would be silver lining for Jambos after bad year

Hearts beating Hibs to reach the Scottish Cup final wasn’t a major shock.

It was a very good cup tie in terrible conditions and a good advert for Scottish football, although Jack Ross might not agree.

Although the Jambos are a lower league outfit, they have assembled a squad that has Premiership quality within it and Robbie Neilson looks like he’ll be able to get the best out of them.

Hearts will be underdogs for the final against Celtic but after a nightmare year for the Tynecastle outfit winning the Scottish Cup would be an amazing turnaround.