Willie Miller column: Scotland must not to squander Euros ‘golden ticket’ against Israel

Scotland need to grasp the great opportunity they’ve got this week.

Israel are the visitors to Hampden on Thursday in the European Championship play-off semi-final.

Victory would put the national team just 90 minutes away from returning to a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

This a great chance for Scotland and it’s come about because of the Uefa Nations League. Given the poor qualifying campaign the Dark Blues had, the Nations League has provided us with a golden ticket to get to the Euros.

Now it’s up to the team to make the most of this opportunity.

It won’t be easy with a final away from home against Norway or Serbia a tough assignment.

But first it’s Israel and the Scots will need to play significantly better than they did in last month’s 1-1 draw to get through. That night, if any team could put forward a case for winning the game, it was the Israelis with the chances they had.

In the last Nations League double-header, manager Steve Clarke went with a three-man defence.

The big question is whether he will go down that route again. Given that he’s used it on a couple of occasions, that would suggest to me he’s planning to go with a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation this week.

Watching Scotland play three at the back against Israel and the Czech Republic last month, none of the defenders involved looked too comfortable in the formation and there were a number of nervy defensive moments.

One of the main reasons for playing three at the back is to try to fit both Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney into the same team.

The displays using that formation haven’t been very encouraging, and prior to last month’s games I didn’t expect Clarke to go with it because it was never something we saw him do as Kilmarnock manager.

I can understand the reasoning because captain Robertson can play left wing-back, with Tierney on the left of the three-man defence.

But the conundrum for Clarke is does he keep persevering with three at the back because it’s easier to accommodate Robertson and Tierney or does he return to four at the back, which the players are more familiar with?

If it is a three-man backline, more work is required for the players involved to be totally comfortable and confident playing that way.

I know from experience in my own career as a centre-back – when you’re so used to playing in a back four, it can be difficult to make the adjustment.

Recent performances haven’t been of a level that would give the Tartan Army any great deal of confidence to suggest Scotland will beat Israel.

There’s no doubt they are more than capable of winning on Thursday – but they will need to turn in a much better display than recent fixtures.

Across the Scotland squad there are quality players performing every week in the English Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership.

The individual quality within Clarke’s squad isn’t in question, but performances produced by the team as a collective need to be better.

For the players this is an opportunity they need to make the most of.

Helping Scotland qualify for a major tournament and being part of that is unlike anything else you can experience as a player.

We’ve had two generations of players really since the World Cup in France in 1998 who haven’t managed to do it.

For the latest batch of players, if they were to get to the end of their careers and not been part of a World Cup or a Euros, it would be a serious regret.

There is enough quality in the squad to qualify.