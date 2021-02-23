Willie Miller column: Isolation mistake embarrassing for SFA

Having linesman Graeme Stewart working at Easter Road on Saturday when he should have been self-isolating is embarrassing for the SFA.

Stewart, along with referee Bobby Madden and fellow assistant David Roome, took charge of the Panathinaikos v Olympiakos derby in Athens nine days ago.

Upon their return to Scotland, Roome tested positive for Covid-19 and his colleagues should have been identified as close contacts and been told to isolate, even though they had tested negative.

Madden was pulled out of Ross County’s game against Celtic on Sunday, however, Stewart ran the line at Hibs v Hamilton a day earlier.

When you consider clubs have been hammered for coronavirus breaches and have said they’re working as hard as they can to comply with regulations, it’s embarrassing for the SFA to have an incident like this.

It’s the SFA who have set out the regulations which need to be met by those involved in football, but they have been unable to comply on this occasion.

You would hope something like this wouldn’t happen, but it also shows mistakes can happen and I hope that is taken into consideration by the governing body when dealing with clubs who may have breached protocol.

© SNS Group

The health risk also needs to be considered, because the aim of all the processes and regulations is to minimise the risk for anyone that’s involved in football and to keep those involved and their families safe.

I hope the SFA have made sure everyone is OK and then from that point on they need to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.