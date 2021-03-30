Willie Miller column: Disappointing start means Scotland now need a big result in World Cup qualifying campaign

After two qualifying draws, I’m concerned Scotland already face a similar situation to previous campaigns where they have to produce a big result to turn it around.

With a return of just two points from a possible six after drawing with Austria and Israel, the Scots now need a massive result such as beating group leaders Denmark or overcoming Austria away from home.

Can Scotland beat Denmark?

Of course they can, but the likelihood is it is going to be very difficult.

Denmark have been very impressive and efficient in their opening two games.

They defeated Israel 2-0 and then blew away Moldova 8-0 – and that was with making 10 changes.

Scotland have got off to a disappointing start in the bid to reach the World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar.

Four points should have been the minimum return from the opening fixtures against Austria and Israel.

🇩🇰 8-0 🇲🇩

🇦🇹 3-1 🇫🇴

🇮🇱 1-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🧨 Danish dynamite as goal spree cements No1 spot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JazIDBJA78 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

Back to back draws have already given Scotland a hill to climb.

Scotland will be competing in the Euro 2020 finals this summer, so there is credit in the bank for national manager Steve Clarke.

However ,it has not been a particularly inspiring start in the bid to qualify for the World Cup.

The Scots were poor in the first halves against both Austria and Israel.

Home games are so important in qualifying campaigns ,but Scotland didn’t really make that count against Austria.

Now they will have to face Austria away later in the qualifying campaign when there will probably be supporters allowed back in stadiums.

That will make it an even tougher task.

Scotland had played Israel six times recently and should know everything about them.

© SNS Group

The personnel and style of play had not changed yet they couldn’t cope with Israel in the first half.

Clarke identified that problem and changed his formation at half-time and they managed to get a draw.

However Scotland needed a win against either Austria or Israel to make it a positive start.

They have to see off the Faroe Islands at Hampden tomorrow night.