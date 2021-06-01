Willie Miller: Celtic’s managerial saga has dragged on too long

Celtic’s attempt to appoint a new manager has dragged on way too long and become a saga.

Eddie Howe was the person the Hoops wanted to appoint as Neil Lennon’s replacement, but he has backed out.

Now Celtic are pursuing Yokohama boss Ange Postecoglou and the process they have gone through has become embarrassing.

Celtic left themselves open to it all unravelling

If you are trying to appoint a manager, you don’t want to throw all your weight behind one person and be strung along before it unravels.

That’s no disrespect for Howe, because he did what was best for him.

But, if you allow a situation like this to drag on, you leave yourself wide open to the embarrassing situation that has happened to Celtic.

All the cards were in Howe’s hands and he’s decided he doesn’t want the job.

Now the Hoops are scrambling pursuing another manager in Postecoglou and it’s not a good look.

If they had said they had three candidates who they were going to interview, it can be handled differently.

But Celtic have gone down the route of only having one target – which was well known publicly – and because Howe has knocked them back, whoever now gets the job will be regarded as second choice.

It’s all change at the top of Celtic and supporters will want clarity on who is actually making decisions.

Postecoglou isn’t someone we know a lot about in Scotland.

Celtic fans saw what was possible under Brendan Rodgers and that’s the type of quality they would have been looking for again.

Eddie Howe may have given them hope of a return to those levels.

But they don’t know quite what Postecoglou will bring until he gets the job.