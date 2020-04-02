Willie Miller: Call to put internationals on hold has been staring Uefa in the face for weeks

With Europe in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic Scotland legend Willie Miller insists UEFA had to postpone the Nations League play-offs.

Capped 65 times for his country, Miller believes the prospect of playing international matches in June, with resultant overseas travel, was never realistic.

UEFA also confirmed their club competitions remain suspended until further notice

Scotland were due to face Israel in the Nations League semi-final in early June.

Had they defeated Israel Steve Clarke’s side would then have faced the winners of Serbia and Norway’s clash away for the right to play in the Euro finals.

The play-off clash with Israel was initially scheduled for March 26 with the final on March 31.

That was pushed back.

UEFA had previously confirmed the Euro 2020 finals would be rescheduled for next summer.

And following a video conference meeting with all UEFA’s 55 member nations yesterday, the call was made to postpone all internationals until further notice.

That also includes the women’s qualifiers for Euro 2021.

Scotland and Aberdeen legend Miller said: “Postponing the Euro play-offs and all internationals was the right decision.

“You only have to look at the health of Europe as a continent.

“To try to envisage playing qualifiers in the short-term was just not practical.

“It was a decision UEFA maybe had to reluctantly make but it is a call that has been staring them in the face for a number of weeks.

“Italy and Spain are sadly on their knees with coronavirus and Britain is bracing for the peak over the next few weeks.

“Then you have to factor in the amount of time to come out of that and then be safe for major gatherings. I cannot see how overseas travel can be anticipated at this time.

“We are going to need a number of weeks and months before that becomes any clearer.”

It is understood UEFA are hoping internationals, and the play-offs, can return in September.

Miller fears even that could be optimistic – but retains hope that date can be achieved.

He said: “September is hopeful. UEFA are right to be hopeful as you need to have hope.

“You never know, we might be able to make it by September.

“There is the knowledge that we are going to come out of this at some point, it is just a matter of when.

“September is a marker and if that is changed and put back even further I would not be surprised by that either.

“It is difficult to find dates but we have to make sure the proper decision is made now – and that has been the case by UEFA.”

While a decision has been delivered by the governing body at international level the domestic game is still clouded by uncertainty.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack and manager Derek McInnes recently called for UEFA to deliver clarity on the outcome of the 2019-20 season and the start of the next campaign.

That has not been forthcoming from UEFA who could only confirm deadlines related to the 2020-21 club competitions are also postponed, with the governing body saying they would issue further advice in due course.

The UEFA meeting was primarily to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups set up last month to address potential rescheduling of matches.

Domestic clubs need clarity on when their seasons can finish, if final league placings will count or if the season is null and void.

There also needs to be clarity on player contracts and the transfer system for the summer.

Miller said: “There is still time to give domestic football consideration rather than make the call now.

“Maybe a decision can be made in the final week of April.

“If it is looking like we are getting on top of it then it might give administrators some hope that some form of football can be played to finish the season.

“It is still a long shot to suggest they will be able to do that by the end of June.

“In the next few weeks it will become a lot clearer as this evolves.”