Willie Miller: Between Uefa, SPFL and SFA we need to have decision on Scottish season by end of April

A decision must be made by Uefa by the end of April on what is happening with the rest of this season.

There is still some time until a final decision can be made, but it cannot go beyond April.

After that there must be clarity on whether the season can finish or not for teams to move forward and plan.

There must be discussion with all the individual football associations to see if they can come up with a plan that suits eveyone.

If they cannot do that then it could be left up to individual associations.

That could ultimately lead to a free-for-all.

At least that way the associations can go on and make a plan.

But no matter what they decide, be it UK, the SFA or the SPFL, there is not going to be agreement from all quarters.

We need to brace ourselves for people and clubs that will not be happy with decisions that are made.

Yet it is ultimately more important to get a decision soon to bring some clarity to this situation.

There are reports that English Premier League clubs could potentially put teams into camps, then play the league out in an almost World Cup format – but I don’t think that is practical for many reasons.

There has also been talk of potentially playing games behind closed doors to finish the season.

I don’t believe that can work either.