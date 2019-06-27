Cove make move for Peterhead striker Sutherland

Cove Rangers have made a bid for transfer-listed Peterhead striker Shane Sutherland.

The Highland League champions are gearing up for their first season in the SPFL after promotion at the end of last season.

The Granite City outfit are looking to strengthen their attack after allowing strikers Jordan MacRae and Paul McManus to leave.

Sutherland rejoined the Blue Toon for a second spell in January from Elgin, but was placed on the Balmoor transfer list last month.

There has been plenty of interest in the 28-year-old from SPFL clubs including Forfar, Brechin and Stenhousemuir while former club Elgin had an offer rejected.

The Evening Express understands that Peterhead may be willing to accept Cove’s offer and it’s now up to Sutherland to decide if he wants to move to the Balmoral Stadium.

Meanwhile, Cove will meet St Johnstone Colts at McDiarmid Park in the first round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The tie will be played on Tuesday August 6 or Wednesday August 7 with a game against either Brora Rangers or Aberdeen Colts the prize for the winner in round two.

Cove co-manager Graeme Mathieson, who is joint boss with John Sheran, said: “We knew we would be playing a colts team and St Johnstone isn’t a bad draw.

“It’s not too far in midweek and McDiarmid Park is a nice ground and we’ll just enjoy it. The competition ultimately for us is a free hit, in the same way the League Cup is.

“We know we’re not going to beat the top sides in the competition but you just have to use it as good experience as well as getting players bedded into the team and trying new things.”