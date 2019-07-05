‘We will stick with local lads’ says Cove Rangers No 2

New Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young hopes to help the club realise its potential.

Young is No 2 to Paul Hartley as the Granite City side prepare for their first season in League Two.

The majority of the squad at Balmoral Stadium are based in the north-east.

Unlike some sides in Scotland’s lower leagues who draw players from all over the country, Cove are planning to stick with mainly local players in the SPFL.

Young believes that’s important and said: “I think it’s very important having local players because you have an identity and I don’t think you should lose that.

“When you have a city the size of Aberdeen and the surrounding areas you shouldn’t really need to draw from the east or west of Scotland.

“I think there is enough potential here with the tie ups we can have with the likes of Aberdeen.

“It would be stupid to go and break that culture – without being insular – we want to harness the potential that is here.”

On joining Hartley and fitness coach Tam Ritchie at Cove, Young added: “To work with Paul was a no-brainer for me.

“I’d worked with him before and Paul has mentioned the club before and I’d met John Sheran and heard about the progression the club was making.

“There’s not many opportunities to come and work on a project like this.”