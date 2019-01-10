‘We need to talk about ref issues’ claims north-east SFA officials chief Roy

Sandy Roy believes discussion is vital to alleviate Scottish football’s referee crisis.

The referees’ manager for Aberdeen and District for the SFA believes talks between whistlers, the SFA and clubs can improve the situation.

Discussions are to take place in light of events this season.

In September linesman Calum Spence was struck by a coin at the Livingston v Rangers encounter at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

In October Willie Collum was heavily criticised for sending off Rangers player Daniel Candeias in a game against St Mirren, with Rangers releasing a statement saying the ref had “underlying issues” that needed to be addressed.

The most serious incident was the threats made to John Beaton after Rangers’ 1-0 win over Celtic last month.

The whistler failed to red card Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos despite the Colombian’s involvement in a series of flashpoints.

Celtic demanded an explanation and since then threats have been made towards Beaton who, with his family is under round-the-clock protection, and needed a police escort to get to last Saturday’s game between Ayr and Falkirk at Somerset Park.

Roy, a former grade one referee, said: “It is disappointing what has happened of late. But we can go back to the incident in September when Calum Spence was struck by a coin.

“Certainly for us in Aberdeen that is where it started because Calum is one of our referees.

“We don’t have a direct involvement in other incidents, but it has been announced there will be a meeting of the stakeholders.

“A meeting is needed with all the groups involved to see where we can overcome this problem.

“We’ve got to have less of a ‘them and us’ mentality because we are all in it together and we need to come up with a joint solution.

“Referees getting abuse comes with the territory, but with what has happened recently the territory seems to have been extended.

“What has happened is unprecedented. Hugh Dallas had it years ago, but the referees’ movement wants more discussion.

“We want to get round the table and discuss how we can make things better. The hope is that everyone can see each other’s position more clearly. The more we stand off the more difficult it will become. Everybody has got to see both sides.”

In his role Roy helps recruit new referees at grassroots level and is concerned people may be wary of refereeing in light of recent events.

He added: “There’s always the worry people might be put off, we can’t ignore the fact that it is there.

“Fortunately it is not as serious at the level where these referees would be starting out.

“There’s lots of support at the starting level and it’s the ones who progress to the higher levels who are having issues at the moment.

“But it could be that people look at refereeing as a career and say they are not interested any more.

“We haven’t had evidence of that yet, but it’s early.”

A new training course for trainee referees starts on Wednesday and runs for 10 weeks from 7-9pm in the seminar room at the Aberdeen Sports Village.