Co-manager Forbes says Edinburgh City Scottish Cup scalp tonight would be Banks o’ Dee’s biggest

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes reckons his shock troops are capable of claiming another Scottish Cup scalp.

The North Junior outfit play League Two side Edinburgh City tonight at Ainslie Park in round two of the Scottish Cup.

Dee upset Highland League Forres Mechanics with a 4-1 win in round one to reach this stage.

Forbes, pictured, who is joint-boss with Jamie Watt, believes they can take confidence from that result and others they’ve caused against Highland League teams in the Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield in recent seasons.

And the Spain Park gaffer believes victory against Edinburgh would be the biggest result of his four years as co-manager.

Forbes said: “We can take confidence from the shocks we’ve caused in cups in the last few years.

“We’ve beaten Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup, we’ve beaten top Highland League teams like Formartine United, Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos in the Aberdeenshire Shield in recent seasons.

“That shows we are capable and if everybody plays at their maximum tonight we’ve got a chance.

“As a team we’re usually always on the front foot, but in this game we might have to be a bit more cautious and contain Edinburgh early on.

“They play on an artificial pitch like us so we know we’ll be able to get the ball down and pass it.

“So it’s about when we do that, can we hurt them going forward?

“It’s a bonus game for us, but can we cause an upset? Of course we can given the results we’ve had in the last few years.

“We’ve played so called better opposition when we haven’t been expected to get a result.

“This would be the biggest cup result we’ve had given it’s away from home against an SPFL side.

“If we could get through it would be the best result in my time at the club.

“Getting through to the third round for the first time two seasons ago was a big achievement.

“We played Ayr United and lost 6-2, but gave a really good account of ourselves.

“But to beat a Scottish League team to reach the third round again would be the biggest scalp in my time as co-manager.”

Forbes is full of respect for Edinburgh, who finished third in League Two last term and are in the same position this season.

He added: “This the their fourth season in the SPFL and they came close to promotion in the play-offs last season.

“We know they aim to go higher up the pyramid and they’ve signed players with Scottish League experience with a view to challenging at the top this season.

“With the squad they have we know it will be a challenge for us.

“They have a lot of experienced players which you expect to face at this level.

“Edinburgh are rightly hot favourites but our players will be right up for the game.”