Club legend Watson leaves Cove after ‘dream and ambition’ of reaching SPFL is achieved

Cove Rangers have been on a remarkable journey to achieve Scottish League status.

Over the last decade and more the Granite City outfit have experienced rejected applications and painful play-off defeats.

Players and managers have come and gone and the club have moved from Allan Park to the Balmoral Stadium.

But on the pitch one man has been there every step of the way and cemented his place as a club legend.

Eric Watson has been a leader and a colossus for Cove since joining in July 2007.

The centre-back has won 13 trophies and helped them reach the promised land of the SPFL with the 7-0 aggregate win against Berwick Rangers in the pyramid play-off final.

Last Saturday’s cameo at Shielfield Park will be the 37-year-old’s last in appearance in a Cove jersey.

With his playing time limited this season, Watson has taken the decision to move on, but he was pleased to sign off in the best possible way.

He said: “When I joined the club the dream and ambition then was Scottish League football, but I won’t be playing in it, time has beaten me with that.

“But I remember John Sheran speaking about getting into the Scottish Leagues when he met me in Stonehaven to discuss signing over 12 years ago.

“It shows the journey we’ve been on that John was manager, went away and is now in his second spell in charge.

“But to finally help the club into the SPFL is something I’m chuffed about.

“It was a very strange feeling after the game on Saturday for me. I was getting one last hug and high five in the dressing room.

“What a way it was to go out, by helping the team get into Scottish League football, which is certainly not a bad way to finish.

“I was quite emotional and I have to say I appreciated the support from the fans.

“They’ve been brilliant to me in all my time with the club, but on Saturday they kept singing about me even when I wasn’t on the pitch.

“Everyone at the club has been brilliant with me over my time. But things move on, the club has to move forward and I have to move forward.

“So I’ll play it be ear with regards my future but Saturday was my last appearance for Cove – there are a lot worse ways to finish.”

Watson admits he has been frustrated by spending a lot of time on the bench this term, but a number of Highland League clubs are interested in him and he hopes he can be a regular at a new club next season.

He added: “It’s been some journey for the club over the years. It’s difficult to take in everything I’ve been part of during the last 12 years.

“Cove means a lot to me, a third of my life has been spent at the club.

“I’ve never thought about it like that, but it’s a third of my life.

“It’s surreal knowing that I’m not going to be at the club next season, but things move on and I have to move forward.

“It’s 13 trophies I’ve won in my time in the club and promotion to the SPFL so that’s not a bad record.

“People have asked if I don’t fancy a crack at Scottish League football.

“But over the last three or four months my playing time has been very limited, which has been frustrating for me.

“I still feel I can contribute to a team playing regularly so I’ll look to play somewhere else.

“The boys have been great for me and I think they hold a bit of respect for me.

“If I’m trying to say something or help them I genuinely think they have listened to me, so I’m thankful to them for all their support and nice comments.”