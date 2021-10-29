Walter Smith: Peterhead boss Jim McInally pays glowing tribute to titan of Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Walter Smith: Peterhead boss Jim McInally pays glowing tribute to titan of Scottish football

By Jamie Durent
29/10/2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has paid tribute to Walter Smith, saying the managerial great had humility “in abundance.”

While their paths at Dundee United narrowly missed each other, McInally worked with Smith as part of the successful Scotland under-18 side in the early-1980s.

Smith was assistant manager to Andy Roxburgh at the European Youth Championships in 1982 in Finland, where Scotland triumphed 3-1 in the final.

The passing of the former Rangers, Scotland and Everton manager at the age of 73 has prompted an outpouring of grief and poignant remembrance from Scottish football and further afield.

Walter Smith during his time with Dundee United.

McInally was part of an impressive Scotland U18 squad, which included Eric Black, Steve Clarke, Brian McClair and Bryan Gunn.

The current Blue Toon manager joined United in the summer of 1986, as Smith left to join Rangers after being a trusted lieutenant of Jim McLean. However, their paths crossed when McInally moved into management himself.

“I had Walter as a coach when I was with Scotland, when we won the European Youth Championships,” he said. “Walter was the assistant manager and I was lucky to have him at the World Youth Cup.

“I was fortunate enough to know him, through coming up against him. When I was Raith Rovers assistant manager, he would come in after games, sit with you.

“I remember they were going for eight-in-a-row and they’d narrowly beat us at Stark’s Park. He came in and sat with us and couldn’t praise our team enough.

“When I went to Morton, he got Kenny McDowall to phone me a couple of times to bring a team to play them at Murray Park.

“He was a lovely man and, forgetting football, for me that speaks volumes. If you want to be remembered in life, it’s good to be remembered as a good human being, that lives for their family and has a lot of humility.

“That’s what he had in abundance.”

Jim McLean and Walter Smith in 2011.
Jim McLean and Walter Smith in 2011.

Smith won 21 trophies during two spells as manager of Rangers, steered Everton through a difficult period in their history, as well as restoring respectability to the Scottish national team after a turbulent spell under Berti Vogts.

His impact at Tannadice has never been forgotten, particularly with the role he played in developing stalwarts of Scottish football.

“What people forget is Jim McLean never retired him as a player,” added McInally. “He used to play against us in the reserves; he couldn’t run and you would tell someone to try run him, but he was such a clever player.

“He admitted as he got older, he got a better player. He knew how to position himself. He probably continued that into his managerial career and Jim McLean used him brilliantly, to bring young players on.

Maurice Malpas, Richard Gough, what an influence he had on these guys. They could have played for anybody in the world.”