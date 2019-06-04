EXCLUSIVE: Two more of Peterhead’s title team agree to stay for League One campaign

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is delighted two more of his League Two title-winning squad have agreed to stay with the club.

Striker Derek Lyle and defender Cameron Eadie have both committed to the Blue Toon for next season.

And the Buchan outfit are still hopeful they can retain Scott Brown.

Lyle hit 10 goals for the Balmoor side this term as they claimed the title. The 38-year-old former Queen of the South player impressed McInally on and off the park.

The manager said: “Derek Lyle as a footballer and a professional is such a great example to the rest of the boys.

“If we have him, Rory McAllister and get Aidan Smith signed as well then there’s a good combination of strikers there.

“Aidan is still learning the game and I know he thought a lot of Derek when they were at Queen of the South together.

“It’s good Derek will be there to guide Aidan to a certain extent and he’ll learn a lot from Rory as well.

“There’s the combination of strength, finishing, power, pace and guile with the three of them.

“I’m delighted with what we’ve got and Derek’s decision to re-sign.

“He scored big goals for us this season. He missed about a quarter of the early part of the season with a calf injury.

“He said that was the first pre-season he’d missed in a long time.

“I know he is already training hard and he’s a fitness fanatic who looks after himself so well.

“So if he gets pre-season I think he’ll be better for us next year.

“In League One the onus won’t be on us so much to be bombing on and taking the game to the opposition.

“As a result we’ll need players who are good at holding the ball up and that’s what he’s particularly good at.

“I’m just delighted Derek has decided to stay.”

Eadie wasn’t always a regular this season for Peterhead.

But the 21-year-old still made 28 appearances and McInally is pleased to keep the former Elgin player because he believes he will continue to improve.

He added: “I wouldn’t have been surprised if Cammy had decided to go somewhere else and get a more regular game.

“But he’s in a position where he knows he’s still learning.

“He played quite a lot of games in the early part of the season and came back in for a few games later on when Mick Dunlop was suspended.

“His last two games of the season were excellent and you could see he was progressing.

“Centre-backs develop a bit later than other players so he’ll keep improving.

“I’m pleased things are coming together again for us.

“We’ve already added Scott Hooper and if we add three or four to it things will be good.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Brown – the Blue Toon’s stand-out performer this season – has held talks with Championship side Dunfermline about a return to full-time football.

However, the 24-year-old is no closer to agreeing a deal with the Pars following discussions, meaning he may still opt to stay with Peterhead.