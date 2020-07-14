Transfer window for Scottish clubs open from today until October 5 after FIFA approval

The Scottish FA has confirmed the transfer window for clubs is now open and will not close until midnight on Monday, October 5.

FIFA approved the plan submitted by the national governing body.

The SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group – set up to steer football through the coronavirus pandemic – explained how the new dates had been reached in a statement this morning.

It said: “In arriving at the recommendation the JRG’s Regulation Sub-Group took into account the following circumstances:

“- FIFA has confirmed that the summer transfer window cannot exceed 12 weeks.

“- The staggered start dates to SPFL competitions and the need to try to strike an appropriate balance to allow all clubs to prepare for the new season.

“- MD1 of the Betfred Cup is scheduled for Tuesday, 6 October.

“- The recommendation from the European Leagues and UEFA that European associations close their transfer windows on 5 October.

” -That the SPFL Board has approved, subject to approving the Regulations, amended loan principles for the coming season which extend the existing October Loan Window for League One and Two Clubs to also cover Championship clubs.

“- Alignment, so far as possible, with other leagues and associations.

“FIFA has also confirmed that the first registration period for Scottish Women’s Football will be from Wednesday, 15 July until Tuesday, 6 October.”