Blue Toon return will not faze Cove defender Ross

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross is relishing the challenge of going toe-to-toe with friend and former team-mate Rory McAllister in the Betfred Cup.

The Granite City side face the Blue Toon at Balmoor on Saturday in the opening round of the cup’s group stage fixtures.

For Ross it means a return to his former club of seven years.

It’s highly likely the centre-back will be playing directly against talismanic Buchan striker Rory McAllister.

Ross knows all about the marksman’s quality, but is looking forward to trying to keep him quiet this weekend.

He said: “I’ll be up against Rory if I’m playing and me and him have been good mates since he joined Peterhead when I was there.

“It will be a good battle anyway if we both play.

“It won’t be strange playing against him because it’s a game of football.

“Rory is a top, top striker at this level and those are the players you want to test yourself against.

“I know as well as anyone what Rory is capable of – he’s a goalscorer and a strong boy.

“But this is the level we are playing at and we need to go and perform against players of that quality.”

Ross left Peterhead two years ago and Saturday will be the first time he’s faced them since his Balmoor departure.

He’s one of a number of Cove players returning to face their former club.

Following his exit some may ask whether Ross has a point to prove on his Blue Toon return.

But he added: “It is an exciting game for me. I’m not sure how we’ll look at that in terms of if the League Cup is still going to be about getting fitness up.

“But it’s one I’m definitely looking to win and get one over my old team.

“But they’ll be looking to do the same against us.

“There are plenty of boys that have played at Peterhead like myself, Ryan Strachan, Jordon Brown and Jamie Redman and these are games you want to be involved in.

“I don’t look at it like having a point to prove.

“It’s football and things happen. I’ve come into Cove and we’ve won five trophies in the last two years and got promotion which was the aim and we’ve done it.

“So I’ve got nothing to prove.”

Following Saturday’s game Cove will face Dundee, Inverness Caley and Raith Rovers.

With Peterhead being the only part-time side they will take on in the League Cup group, Ross believes facing them is a good test ahead of the Highland League champions’ first season in League 2.

He said: “The game probably is a good gauge for us, but they’ve gone into League 1 and strengthened again.

“It will maybe show us where we are and how far we’ve come from last season.”