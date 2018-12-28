Peterhead’s Jack Leitch says consistency is key to a happy new year

Jack Leitch says consistency is key for Peterhead if they are to succeed in the League Two title race in 2019.

The Blue Toon finish off this year tomorrow when they visit Borough Briggs to play Elgin City.

Currently the Buchan team are five points behind table-toppers Edinburgh City with a game in hand.

Gathering 38 points from 16 matches has been a good start for Peterhead.

But Leitch insists there can be no let-up going forward as they look to hunt down Edinburgh in the title race.

The midfielder said: “We can only do our part which is to keep getting three points each week and keep putting the pressure on them.

“We had the game down at Ainslie Park earlier this month and I felt we deserved to win, but it was a draw (1-1).

“Then we had a game postponed (against Cowdenbeath) and they won to open up the points gap.

“But we just have to keep winning games. Hopefully something will give and they will have a little slip and we can capitalise on it.

“You can talk about being ruthless or mentally strong but it’s being consistent that’s important.

“We have to keep winning games to keep up and we have to treat it like that.”

Last week Peterhead beat Stirling Albion 4-1 at Balmoor with Leitch bagging the opening goal.

The 23-year-old has now found the net twice in his last three games to take his total for the season to three goals.

Leitch is pleased to have been on target in recent weeks and wants to be a more regular scorer in the second half of the season.

He added: “I was really pleased to get on the scoresheet last week.

“I’m always wanting to get forward and try to score goals.

“I’ve now got two in my last three games so they are finally starting to go in and hopefully I can keep getting goals.

“I’m happy I’ve started scoring and if I can keep doing it, it will be better for me and the team.”

Peterhead have a good recent record against tomorrow’s opponents.

The Blue Toon beat the Black and Whites 3-0 at Balmoor earlier this season and last term won all five meetings between the teams.

Leitch believes they can take confidence from their good run against the Moray outfit.

But the former Motherwell and Airdrie player has warned of over-confidence as many of the previous matches have been tighter than the scorelines have suggested.

He said: “Elgin are a tough side to play. They like to go forward a lot.

“We had a great record against them last year winning all four league games.

“But I don’t think the results always reflected the games because they are always pretty hard games against Elgin.

“I remember one of the games late in the season was really tight but big Jason Brown managed to score and we got the win.

“We have done well against them in the past which has been good.

“But it’s never easy and it won’t be again on Saturday.

“Often in the home games we have done well and won well.

“But the away games up at Borough Briggs have been really tight, close games. So we’ll expect something similar up there again.”