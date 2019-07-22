Peterhead boss McInally wants side to go for it at Raith Rovers

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted after his side’s 0-0 Betfred Cup draw at Dens Park.

The Blue Toon made it six points from three games in this season’s League Cup group stage but missed out on adding another, with Dundee winning the subsequent penalty shoot-out 4-2.

Still, it was an impressive display from the Balmoor part-timers, who registered two shots on target while their full-time Championship opponents didn’t manage any.

After a 2-1 win over Cove and a shoot-out victory over Caley Thistle following a goal-less draw, tomorrow’s clash with Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park presents a big opportunity for the side to get out of Group D as winners or runners-up as they currently sit second, one point behind Dundee.

The early season has built a sense of optimism ahead of promoted Peterhead’s League 1 campaign starting on August 3.

After Saturday’s result, McInally said: “We played really well and I do think we were the better side. Considering the difference in the size of clubs, full-time and part-time, we missed the best chances of the game as well.

“I’m really delighted with the performance and at the end of the day it’s a useful point.

“If we could get a result on Tuesday, nine points might be enough (to progress).”

Trying to pinpoint the formula which has brought the Blue Toon’s hot start to the campaign, the boss added: “We haven’t brought too many players in. With the way it’s been, the players know each other.

“We’ve brought in Aidan Smith, Gary Fraser and Scott Hooper’s been injured, but Ben Armour’s came in and played a part. So there’s not been too many changes, but the ones we’ve made have improved us and given us options.”

One setback on Saturday was captain Rory McAllister having to leave the field with a tight hamstring, but McInally was set to be without the talismanic striker for the first two games of the league campaign through suspension anyway.

McAllister will now likely be out for the trip to Raith in a bid to get him back to 100% when he’s eligible for league action once his suspension is over.

His gaffer said: “We need to get him right for coming back. He’s really fit at the minute, so we just need to make sure he’s ready for the third league game.

“We had plans in place anyway as we were going to be without him. It’s just a wee strain.”

There will be other changes tomorrow too, given the quick turnaround between the trips to Dens and Stark’s Park.

It was a similar situation between the Cove and Caley Jags games, with McInally saying: “We’ll make changes again, but we’re as well trying to go down there and win the game. If we get nine points, you never know. “

Plastic pitches like the one at Raith saw Simon Ferry, excellent in midfield at Dens, ruled out last term, but it will be different in the season ahead.

McInally said: “I will be using him this year on plastic parks.

“He’s been doing a lot of strengthening exercises for his back and such like, so we’ll try to ease him back into it.”