Thousands of Scotland fans arrive in London ahead of Euro 2020 clash

Thousands of Scots have descended on London ahead of the Euro 2020 Scotland v England game.

The Tartan Army arrived in full force, singing Scotland’s anthem for the tournament, ‘Yes sir, I can boogie‘, as they made their way through the capital.

Fans arrived in waves of blue, kitted out in tartan hats, kilts and Scotland flags.

Singing and dancing ahead of the match tomorrow night, the buoyant Scottish atmosphere is pumping through the English city.

The game on Friday night is the next match in the group stages of the Euros.

Scotland fans are buzzing for their team to be playing at Wembley stadium once again.

Scots boarded the train from Edinburgh Waverley singing ‘We’ll be coming down the road’ and have been celebrating outside the railway station since 10am.

Tensions are high between the opposing sides with the two rival countries playing against each other for the first time at Wembley since November 2016.

In the air

Fans have also been travelling down for the match by plane, which hasn’t stopped them chanting this year’s favourite Scottish football anthem from the sky.

Scottish fans have been ecstatic for their team to play in the Euro’s for the first time since 1998.

Despite Scotland’s 2 – 0 defeat to Czech Republic on Monday, spirits remain high amongst fan as they hope to make a come-back in tomorrow nights showdown against England.