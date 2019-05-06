This one’s for you gaffer, says captain McAllister

Rory McAllister hailed boss Jim McInally after Peterhead claimed the League Two title.

The Blue Toon beat Queen’s Park 2-0 at Hampden with a double from Jack Leitch to wrap up the championship and promotion on the final weekend of the season.

Balmoor captain McAllister was thrilled to lead his side to glory and praised gaffer McInally for his part in it.

It looked like Scotland’s longest-serving manager would quit last summer when Peterhead missed out on the League Two title and lost in the play-off final to Stenhousemuir.

But McInally was convinced to stay on and McAllister, the only player still at the club from when McInally took over in October 2011, was delighted to deliver a title for his manager.

The striker, 31, said: “It’s feels brilliant to be champions and I’m just happy for everybody involved with the club.

“It’s not just the players and coaching staff there are people behind the scenes who put in a lot of work. So I’m just chuffed we got there in the end.

“It’s brilliant to do it as captain. I won League Two five years ago, but it feels different this time.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m captain or because I’m a few years older, but it’s just a good feeling.

“I’m really pleased for the gaffer Jim McInally as well that we managed to do it.

“At the end of last season when we didn’t go up it looked like he might leave the club.

“I remember speaking to him after that and saying he shouldn’t go and could stick around at the club.

“I’m chuffed he’s here and we’ve won the league with him here because he is a good guy.

“He looks after the players and keeps our spirits high so it’s could for him.

“The gaffer has a lot of experience and a good reputation so he is able to source could players.

“As a player he played in a UEFA Cup final so players respect that and want to play for him.

“He’s a good football man and the players have a lot of respect for him.

“I’ve been here with him since the start and we’ve had fallouts from time to time.

“But we always make up and get on with it because we been working together for such a long time.”

Peterhead controlled most of Saturday’s game after a positive start from Queen’s Park.

McAllister has two years left on his contract at Balmoor and he hopes to make an impact next season on the Blue Toon’s return to League One next term.

He added: “Queen’s Park started the game well and you’re thinking ‘here we go’.

“But we got a grip of the game and scored then after that we scored again to make it 2-0. After that I always fancied us to go and see the game out.

“There wasn’t the same nerves for us because we got the second goal so you know you’ve got a bit of freedom.

“I’ve got another two years left on my contract so I want to enjoy them.

“Hopefully I can stay fit and that will take me to 10 years with the club.

“If I’m able to I’d like to play for a couple of years after that as well.

“I think we can do well in League One, you see what a team like Arbroath have done this season.

“We’ve got good players here and I think we can do well in League One.”

Peterhead had the ball in the next after eight minutes when Leitch drilled home, but referee Steven Reid ruled it out for apparent simulation by Ryan Dow in the build-up.

After that there were few chances until the Blue Toon took the lead on 26 minutes.

Queen’s cleared out to the right side where Jamie Stevenson was give n time to curl a cross to the back post.

LEITCH made a run which was untracked the midfielder guided a header down into the bottom corner from six yards via the left post.

Kieran Moore headed wide for the Spiders in the 38th minute from close range, but six minutes later the men from the North-east moved two up.

Willie Gibson picked the ball up on the edge of the box and moved to the right, he found Scott Brown at the right angle of the area.

Brown played a neat one-two with Dow and fizzed in a low cross which the onrushing LEITCH sidefooted home from six yards.

McAllister had another effort ruled out before half-time for offside.

The second half was comfortable for Peterhead and they saw the game out to clinch the title to the delight of their 200 plus fans inside Hampden.