Talking point from Scotland’s dramatic shoot-out win over Israel

The dream of ending more than two decades of finals pain remains alive after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win.

Scotland are just 90 minutes from a slot at Euro 2020 next summer – but they did it the hard way.

Yet again the Scots put the Tartan Army – watching the closed-doors game on TV – through the emotional wringer.

Steve Clarke’s Scots will now face Serbia, who beat Norway 2-1 after extra-time, in Belgrade on November 12.

However, they will have to improve considerably and show more self-belief to overcome the Serbians to end a 23-year tournament absence.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic netted the opener for Serbia against Norway, who rattled a late equaliser to force extra-time.

But Milinkovic-Savic scored again in the 102nd minute to send the Serbs through.

© Fredrik Varfjell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Where’s the composure on the ball?

The ice-cool nerves of the flawless spot-kicks aside, there was little on show to suggest Scotland will see off Serbia.

Faced with the most significant match in almost two decades, the Scots seemed frozen by the magnitude of the occasion.

The failure to register a single shot on target in the first 90 minutes in the biggest game for a generation tells its own story.

© SNS Group / SFA

Scotland boss Clarke revealed the squad had practised penalties in training in the lead-up to the semi-final.

That paid off as the Scots held their nerve to net all five spot-kicks in a dramatic shootout.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean stepped up with the vital conversion to move Scotland closer to a first tournament since the World Cup in France in 1998.

This was only the second time Scotland had been involved in the drama of extra-time.

The only other occasion was a 4-2 World Cup play-off loss to Czechoslovakia in neutral Brussels in 1961.

How much did Covid and injury blows affect Scots?

Scotland went into this semi after the hammer blow of losing three players on the eve of the game, following a positive Covid-19 test for Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Not only did this rule out Armstrong, who had to self-isolate for 10 days, it also denied Clarke the use of Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney. Both were identified as close contacts and had to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

As if that catastrophe wasn’t bad enough, Clarke’s squad was further depleted when Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Oli Burke withdrew due to injury.

Thankfully Clarke had the foresight to name a large 26-man squad.

VAR’s quiet debut

VAR was used at Hampden for the first time, but the referee didn’t use it when Scotland had a handball call in the second half.

This was the first time Scotland had ever played with the video assistant referee technology.

Had the ref consulted it here, Scotland may have had a penalty.

Fans a huge miss

The famous Hampden Roar was absent as fans continue to be locked out of stadia due to the pandemic.

A full-capacity attendance would have given the hosts a real edge, and the fans’ energy was clearly missed.

Sports and culture minister Joe Fitzpatrick has said fans could be back at matches within six months. Let’s hope so.