SWNT’s European Championship qualifiers in September postponed

Scotland Women’s September European Championship qualifiers with Cyprus and Portugal have been postponed until February next year by Uefa.

National boss Shelley Kerr has welcomed the news due to the extended shutdown her players, many who’ve yet to resume playing for their clubs, have endured due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scots’ matches against Albania and Finland in October are unaffected, as are the meetings with Portugal and the Finns at the end of the year.

Kerr said: “Postponing the games will aid us in our qualification hopes and we look forward to resuming our qualifying campaign in October.”