Sutherland to join Peterhead from Elgin

Shane Sutherland will complete his move to Peterhead from Elgin this afternoon.

The striker agreed a pre-contract for next season with the Blue Toon yesterday.

However, the Borough Briggs outfit then offered the Buchan team the chance to buy him now and after negotiations between the clubs a deal has been agreed.

It is understood within the transfer is an agreement that Peterhead won’t play Sutherland, 28, against Elgin in the two remaining fixtures between the clubs this season.

Sutherland has already had one spell at Balmoor which was in the 2015/16 season during which he scored 13 goals for the Blue Toon.