Peterhead new boy Sutherland says he’s rejoined League Two’s best team

Shane Sutherland is aiming to help Peterhead win League Two after sealing his return to the club.

The striker joined the Blue Toon from Elgin yesterday after penning an 18-month contract.

The Evening Express revealed yesterday the 28-year-old had agreed a pre-contract for next season with the Buchan outfit.

However, Elgin were willing to allow Sutherland to move now and the marksman sealed his return to Balmoor after the two clubs agreed a fee.

However, as part of the deal he will not feature in the two remaining league games between the sides this season.

On what he hopes to achieve with the Blue Toon this term, Sutherland said: “Hopefully I can help Peterhead get promoted. At Elgin I don’t think we have scored against Peterhead for six or seven games.

“So the quality is there for all to see at Peterhead. In my opinion I’m going into the best team in the league, but saying it means nothing. We need to get our heads down and prove it, we will take each game as it comes.”

Sutherland was with Peterhead during the 2015-16 season and scored 13 goals as he helped Jim McInally’s team reach the Challenge Cup final and finish third in League One.

In the summer of 2016 the former Inverness Caley Thistle player rejoined Elgin and Sutherland believes he is returning to Balmoor a better player than when he left.

He added: “I don’t think I was at my best in my season with Peterhead – but I also don’t think I had a bad season.

“I scored 13 goals and didn’t necessarily play every week at points of the season. We let ourselves down at the end of the season with a poor run.

“I could have got more goals, but every striker will tell you they could have got more goals.

“I have good memories and I do think I am a better player now.

“I’ve scored more goals, won awards, come back from a long-term knee injury and all that gives you confidence and makes you stronger as a character and a player.”

While Sutherland is pleased to be back at the Blue Toon, he admits he was disappointed with the way things ended at Elgin.

He said: “Jim McInally said he regrets letting me go, but that is in the past and he has made me feel wanted now.

“To feel as wanted, as I was, is great after I had decided to leave the club in the past when they had offered me a deal.

“With Elgin my contract was up and there was a bit of back and forth when we discussed a new deal. I was seeing other players signing new contracts and they signed another striker, yet I still hadn’t been offered the terms of a deal.

“It didn’t sit well with me so I asked what was going on because I didn’t know where I stood.

“Then different members of the board and the manager told me I was getting an offer.

“Then I would speak to someone else on the board and they didn’t know if I was getting that offer.

“It wasn’t handled very well. I didn’t ask to leave, but I had to look to my future and look at what other teams could offer me going forward.

“I don’t know what Elgin fans might think, but it wasn’t me that went looking to leave in January.

“Elgin made it clear there wasn’t a deal for me, so I would have joined Peterhead in the summer.

“I didn’t ask to leave Elgin now, but the opportunity was there to go now and I didn’t think I could turn it down.”