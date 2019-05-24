Promotion success shows move was right call – Cove Rangers’ Brown

Jordon Brown will return to the SPFL with Cove Rangers next season and he feels that vindicates his decision to join the club.

A year ago Brown left Peterhead after five years at Balmoor.

The midfielder stepped down a level to join the Highland League champions with the aim of helping them to the Scottish Leagues.

That ambition was fulfilled last Saturday as Cove beat Berwick Rangers 3-0 at Shielfield Park and 7-0 on aggregate to win promotion through the pyramid play-offs.

Brown admits making the move to Cove was the hardest decision of his career, but the former Don is glad it paid off.

The 26-year-old said: “It was a big call to leave Peterhead because I was offered a deal.

“And Jim McInally had been great to me after leaving full-time football.

“So it was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, to leave Peterhead.

“But it’s been worth it to help Cove achieve this and to also see Peterhead win League Two makes it a dream season.

“The reason I joined Cove when I made the decision to leave Peterhead was to help them achieve this.

“It looks like the right decision and hopefully the club can continue to grow in the SPFL and move forward.

“It’s an exciting time and we’ll be ready to go again when we come back for next season.

“The club and the players are more than good enough to do well in League Two.”

Cove’s promotion capped a great season for the Brown family.

As well as Jordon playing a part in winning the Highland League title, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Highland League Cup and promotion, younger brother Jason helped Peterhead to the League Two title.

Jordon added: “Jason was at the game on Saturday so it was great to be able to celebrate with him.

“It’s been a dream season for both us to have won leagues and be promoted.”

Reflecting on the play-off final success against Berwick, Brown felt Cove thoroughly deserved their success over the two legs.

He also savoured the scenes at full-time as Cove supporters ran on to the pitch at Shielfield Park to celebrate with their heroes.

Brown said: “I don’t need to say much about how it felt because anyone who saw the scenes on Saturday will know what it meant.

“Everyone poured on to the pitch at full-time to celebrate an amazing season for the club.

“I think, over the two legs, we were brilliant.

“It was 7-0 on aggregate and I don’t think it really flattered us.

“It was difficult on Saturday for Berwick, getting a man sent off and being four behind after the first leg.

“But we never had any doubts we could do it after the way we played in the first leg.”