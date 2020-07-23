Stuart Bathgate grabs chance to steer Aberdeen Women upward

When the call came to work with the club he supports, Stuart Bathgate could not refuse.

The departure of Harley Hamdani from the Aberdeen women’s title-winning team left an opening alongside co-manager Emma Hunter.

Bathgate, who was working at Westdyke at the time, knew it was a move he had to make.

He said: “I knew Emma and Harley through my involvement with Westdyke.

“For quite a spell last season we were in the same league (Division One) and the teams trained alongside each other at Lawsondale in Westhill, while Cormack Park was being built.

“We had the relationship there anyway and I knew Harley was emigrating at the end of the year.

“It’s not often the opportunity comes up to work for a professional football team, a club that I’ve supported since I was a kid. It was something I could not let slip by.”

He joins an ambitious outfit. Aberdeen were one game into their SWPL2 season when football shut down. It came on the back of an unbeaten promotion season in their first year under the Dons banner.

Ultimately, they want to re-establish themselves at the top table of the women’s game in this country. It will not be an easy task, but it is one in which Bathgate wants to play his part.

He added: “We’re under no illusion that we want to get out of Premier League 2 and back into Premier League 1 as quickly as possible. It’s then to establish ourselves within that top tier of the game and expand things as best we can.

“Initially, short-term that’s the goal, to get out of this league and start challenging.”

Discussions are ongoing between Scottish Women’s Football and the Scottish FA over a resumption of the season.

Any provisional start date continues to depend on how Covid-19 is suppressed in Scotland and the hope is for the league to align itself with the lower leagues in the men’s game, which are looking at an October start.

It would also mean a switch in the existing calendar, which has seen the women’s season played through the summer, nominally to take advantage of better weather.

Bathgate said: “From when the game was in its infancy – it still is to a certain extent – you see how big it’s grown in terms of participation.

“The draw with summer football was better weather and getting people out playing. But you look at the way senior women’s football is structured in the rest of the world and, certainly in Europe, it runs along that standard football season.

“The international calendar runs along the standard winter season. I see the benefits of aligning those.

“I know there are plenty of people that would prefer to keep it as a summer game. As long as we’re making the adjustment for the right reason and not just as a reaction to what’s happened over the last four months.

“It can’t just be a knee-jerk reaction to where we’re at. If we were to stay with summer football it would suit us fine. It’s not going to cause us problems either way.

“Aligning all of that, I think it will help the national team.”