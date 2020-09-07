Stuart Armstrong says Scotland are ready for makeshift Czech Republic side

Stuart Armstrong is ready to take a step into the unknown as Scotland go in search of victory against a makeshift Czech Republic team.

The Scots were due to be face the toughest test of their Nations League group against the group favourites on their own patch.

The Czechs made an impressive start to the campaign with a 3-1 victory against Slovakia in Bratislava only for their squad to be placed in quarantine due to a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

After Friday’s win, the Czech Republic FA released a statement saying the national team would not be able to face Scotland, but, after talks with Uefa, tonight’s game will be played in Olomouc.

Only two of the Czech Republic line-up will be players with previous international experience.

While Scotland boss Steve Clarke and his backroom team have worked overtime to find out as much as they can about the Czech replacements, Armstrong insists the squad is taking an unusual situation in its stride.

He said: “We heard of the news on the way back from the Israel game on Friday.

“There was a bit of uncertainty for a short period of time, but it was cleared up pretty quickly in the morning. It was business as usual – we were back training and just carried on as we were preparing for the game.

“With any game there is always a bit of pressure and expectation, as we have grown accustomed to over the years.

“This is no exception. It’s obviously an unusual circumstance, where they have had to change their entire squad.

“We will prepare for the game to the best of our capabilities.

“We will be looking to go into the game with optimism, and hoping to take as much away from it as possible.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admitted he had been in touch with representatives of some football clubs to allay their concerns about players being involved in the match after news of the Czech Covid-19 outbreak.

But Armstrong says the players are relaxed about the situation.

He said: “Football is continuing across the world with protocols in place and, for a large part of that, it’s been very successful.

‘So, in footballers’ minds and certainly in this team, we’re very careful and we follow the protocol. But we’re all very comfortable with how things are progressing.”

Asked if clubs are concerned about players being involved in international matches, the Southampton midfielder said: “I wouldn’t say they were edgy, no. I think they have trust in the organisations when you go to represent your country.

“Certainly, within our team we have players from a number of different countries.

“But there is a lot of preparation that goes into that, a lot of contact between the club and the international countries. Everyone is very well prepared.”

Whatever the opposition, the Scots will be looking for better performance after Friday’s insipid display against Israel.

A Ryan Christie penalty had put Scotland in front before the Israelis earned a point through Eran Zahavi’s sweet strike.

Scotland switched to a 3-5-1-1 formation for the game, which midfielder John McGinn admitted was “alien” to some members of the squad.

Armstrong, however, felt there were still some positives.

He said: “Yeah, obviously when you come to international football, you’ve got a lot of individual players moulded together. And, when there’s a new shape, sometimes it takes time to become accustomed to that style of play.

“I think for parts of the Israel game we moved the ball quite well. You would like to see some more chances created.

“But stability-wise we were good. We controlled parts of the game.

“Just building on that performance, creating a few more chances, we’re certainly heading in the right direction.”

One such positive was the encouraging performance from forward Lyndon Dykes in his first appearance for Scotland.

He said: “I was very impressed with him and his performance. He’s a great target man.

“I don’t think centre-backs like playing against him because he has that physical presence – and he really links up the play well.”