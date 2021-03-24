Stuart Armstrong believes his Southampton team-mate Che Adams can make an impact in international football.

Adams is in the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifying triple header against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

The 24-year-old striker, who was born in Leicester, but qualifies for Scotland through a maternal grandparent, previously rejected the chance to play for the Under-21s in 2017.

Now the Southampton hitman has committed himself to the Dark Blues and Armstrong – who plays alongside him at St Mary’s – believes he can shine for Scotland.

The 28-year-old, who was raised in Aberdeen and played for Dyce Boys’ Club, said: “He is a very good player.

“He has shown he is a very good player in the Premier League scoring goals and having a real positive influence on games for Southampton.

“In the end it is international football and it is a different environment but it is still a game of football.

“When a player is in good form and has a lot of confidence then it always makes things easier.

“I am sure if Che gets the opportunity he will do everything he can to try and influence the games by scoring goals.

© PA

“That is what he is asked to do at club level and I’m sure that will be his objective now with Scotland.”

Armstrong revealed Adams has asked him about what things have been like in the Scotland set-up under Steve Clarke.

The former Dundee United and Celtic player, who helped the country qualify for this summer’s European Championships, only had good things to say.

Armstrong added: “Every time he asked about the squad and how things were going then I could only give him good words.

“I spoke to him a few times at our training ground, little bits here and there.

© SNS Group / SFA

“It was a big decision for him and one he had to make himself. We are all very happy he has made the decision he has.

“He asks me general questions about the Scotland squad, as you generally do coming into a new place.

“I had nothing but good words to say about the squad. We are in a great place and the atmosphere is great.

“We have the Euros to look forward to and a very exciting campaign is about to begin.

“I only had positive things to say and I am sure he has seen that for himself now that he has joined up with the squad.”