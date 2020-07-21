Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw was desperate to be part of AC Milan Women’s story as she signs deal with Italian giants

Stonehaven may have an amateur football side named AC Mill Inn, in homage to one of European football’s giants, but now the Aberdeenshire town has a native playing for the real life Rossoneri.

Former Mackie Academy pupil Christy Grimshaw has signed for Milan ahead of the new campaign, just her second as a professional, moving from France’s FC Metz.

The 24-year-old, who arrived in Italy for various tests two weeks ago, says she has so far experienced an “incredible” standard with the seven-time mens’ European Cup winners’ relatively-new women’s team.

Grimshaw said: “As soon as I got notified about the interest I was like: ‘I’m going there – they’re huge’.

“I done my research as well. It’s a fairly new programme, but I’m lucky to be coached by Maurizio Ganz, who’s a legend and played for AC Milan.

“I knew it would be really good and I’d learn a lot.

“During Covid, they were joint second with Fiorentina. In Italy, there are two Champions League places and they just missed out on goal difference once the season was cancelled.

“You could see they were shooting high and will shoot high next season as well.

“It made me want to be a part of it.

“They got a huge history on the men’s side and want the same on the women’s side.”

Grimshaw will begin Italian lessons shortly, but – from clips posted by Milan on social media – it is clear the attacking midfielder is having no problem getting down to work with her new team-mates at training.

How's the first week back to work, Rossonere? ❤️🖤

Prima settimana di lavoro per le rossonere: ecco com'è andata ⤵️ #FollowTheRossonere #SempreMilan#Alps pic.twitter.com/P8wst9Dlhw — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 19, 2020

She said: “A lot of the girls speak enough English to communicate a little bit.

“But football’s its own language as well. I’ll be shouting ‘finish it’ in front of goal and they know what I’m talking about.

“They’ve also recruited a girl from England and Denmark, so we help each other out and it’s good we’re all coming out at the same time.

“On the coaching side of things, we have to have somebody beside us to translate, but we start Italian lessons soon, so hopefully it will be a fast process.”

Grimshaw, who moved to Stoney with dad Mick, mum Moira and brother Cameron before starting secondary school, has taken the latest step on a footballing journey which began in earnest when she signed for Deeside.

She was later snapped up by Aberdeen Ladies, playing for the senior side at 17, before deciding to pursue football and a Masters degree in business administration at Barry University in Miami.

It was there her coaches and agent Alan Naigeon helped her realise she was good enough to forge a career in the game.

Once a self-confessed “home bird”, Grimshaw turned down the chance to begin her pro career in the UK at Bristol City or Brighton, instead opting for the “huge step up” of France, where she impressed and landed her move to a European giant.

Now, she hopes starring for Milan, packed full of established internationals, can help her don the dark blue of Scotland, having been involved with under-19s training camps a few years ago.

Grimshaw said: “That’s always the aim for everyone. We’ll see.

“I need to keep getting my name out there and if it comes, it comes.

“I’ll keep working hard and signing for a big club helps a lot. If I play well and they see that, then hopefully.”