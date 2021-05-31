Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw receives first call-up to Scotland national team

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw is one of four uncapped players called up to the Scotland women’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Northern Ireland and Wales.

Grimshaw has been joined by Eartha Cummings, Brianna Westrup and Leah Eddie in being named by interim head coach Stuart McLaren for the first time for the matches which will act as preparation for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers which begin in September.

The Scots face Northern Ireland in Belfast next Thursday, June 11 before playing Wales in Llanellii on Tuesday, June 15.

Grimshaw, 25, broke into the Aberdeen first team at the age of 16 before spending five years at Barry University in Miami and Metz.

She joins the squad fresh from competing in the women’s Coppa Italia final on Sunday where her club AC Milan lost on penalties to Roma.

Westrup is one of five Rangers players in the squad while Eddie, the Hibernian player of the year, and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Cummings, have been promoted form the youth squads.

McLaren said: “It’s great to have four fresh faces in the squad and gives a good indication of the strength and depth we have.

“Christy Grimshaw has had a great season at AC Milan, qualifying for the Champions League.

“She’s had a great season it’ll be brilliant to have her involved. She’s been on the radar for a little while and she’s thrilled to be included.

“Brianna Westrup has established herself as one of the top central defenders in the SWPL and after being aware of her eligibility for Scotland, everyone associated with Rangers couldn’t speak highly enough of her as a person and player.

“She’ll be joined by Leah Eddie who has also played for your youth teams and has done very well for Hibs. Hannah Godfrey and Jen Beattie aren’t included this time so that will provide Brianna and Leah a great opportunity to impress.

“We took Megan Cunningham to Cyprus and now we have an opportunity to include a younger goalkeeper in Eartha Cummings who has come through the youth national team pathway and has performed well for Charlton.”

Lisa Evans, Martha Thomas and Beattie are all ruled out the squad due to injury and Emma Mitchell is also not included after recently announcing her pregnancy.

Leanne Ross will once again be Stuart McLaren’s assistant and they’ll be joined by Bristol City head coach Tanya Oxtoby.

The Australian played for a number of clubs in her home country including Perth Glory before moving to England and playing with Doncaster Rovers Belles.

She has since managed England Under-19s and Nottingham Forrest as well as being assistant at Birmingham City and Perth Glory.

McLaren said: “We’re really delighted to have someone of Tanya’s experience coming to work with us on this camp. I’m sure the players will enjoy working with her, along with Leanne who did will in February.

“We’re looking for two very good performances and two positive results. The major focus for us is to make sure the players are as well prepared as possible going into the qualifiers in September as possible.

“We’ll look to use a variety of players and switch up the systems of play that we use.

“I’ve been asked to take the team on an interim basis so I will do my best to implement ideas that I feel will suit the squad going forward for the new head coach who will be in place by September.

“I want the players to have the best experience possible and puts them in a good place to perform for those competitive fixtures.”

Scotland squad – Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Charlton Athletic). Defenders: Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Brianna Westrup (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Sophie Howard (Leicester City),

Leah Eddie (Hibernian). Midfielders: Lucy Graham (Everton), Kim Little (Arsenal), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Robertson (Celtic). Forwards: Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Everton), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Lizzie Arnot (Rangers).