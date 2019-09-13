Stevenson ready to play his part for Peterhead

Peterhead’s Jamie Stevenson says his season starts now, as he looks to make up for lost time.

The Blue Toon face Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park tomorrow in League One and Stevenson is in contention to play after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old picked up the problem in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup tie against Formartine United on August 13.

Stevenson is hoping he can get back up to speed quickly, as the Buchan outfit aim for a third straight win tomorrow in Kirkcaldy.

The full-back, who can also play as a winger, said: “The hamstring is OK now. I played 45 minutes against Brechin in a bounce game last Friday and I’ve trained this week.

“I feel OK so it’s good to be back in contention.

“In pre-season and the League Cup, I felt we did well as a team and that I did OK as well. Then I got injured in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup against Formartine, which was frustrating.

“My season starts now, really, but the boys have been doing really well, other than a defeat to Dumbarton.

“We can go down to Stark’s Park with a bit of confidence from how we’ve been playing.”

Stevenson knows it won’t be easy for him to get back into Jim McInally’s team after their victories over Forfar and Stranraer.

He added: “In this league it’s a squad game, not just 11 players.

“But if the team is winning and playing well all you can do is keep yourself available, train well and try to get back in the manager’s plans.

“That’s just what you have to do and try to take your chance when it comes.

“I’m just trying to get back to the fitness levels I had at the end of pre-season.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about the whole team and we want to keep our momentum going.

“Apart from the defeat to Dumbarton, we haven’t conceded many goals and we want to score a few more goals.

“But things have been positive in the last few weeks and we’ve got a squad with players who have played at a higher level so we’re confident we can win games.

“We might lose games as well but we know we have a good squad and whoever is called upon is capable of getting three points.”

Peterhead lost 3-1 at Raith in the Betfred Cup group stage but Stevenson believes they will turn in an improved showing tomorrow.

He said: “There were other factors around that game because we’d played other games against full-time teams before that.

“But that’s no excuse and we know how they set up now and we can play against that.

“We’ve got some personnel back who didn’t play in the League Cup game. We know they’re a good side, and full-time.

“But we have a squad of players who have played at a good level and if we turn up we can cause any team problems.”