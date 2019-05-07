Stevenson in tribute to fans after Peterhead net promotion to League One

Jamie Stevenson believes Peterhead’s supporters played a key role in their League Two title triumph.

The Blue Toon claimed the championship and promotion back to League One with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Queen’s Park on the final day of the season.

Getting the job done at the national stadium came just a week after the blow of missing out on the title at Balmoor when Stirling Albion bagged an equaliser in the third minute of injury time.

The Buchan outfit’s players were gutted after the full-time whistle and then had to attend the supporters’ player of the year awards night after the game.

Stevenson admits they weren’t looking forward to the occasion, but says the supporters galvanised them to seal the deal against Queen’s Park.

The right-back, 34, said: “What made it worse the week before against Stirling Albion was that we had the game and then had the supporters’ player of the year awards.

“So the boys were with the fans and a few of us were really down after what had happened.

“But the fans actually helped gee us back up that night and they have been second to none with us all season.

“They follow us everywhere and it was the same on Saturday – we had a good turnout.

“They helped lift us and it was great to win the league for them.

“It’s also for the manager, the coaching staff, the chairman and the board because of the hard work they put in.

“They do a lot of travelling to get to training and do a lot for us.

“It’s days like Saturday that makes it all worth it.”

Stevenson had a role in Stirling Albion’s equaliser last Saturday week.

He and Jason Brown both went for the same ball but neither got it, which allowed Darren Smith to cross for Peter MacDonald to find the net in heartbreaking fashion.

However, the former Morton, Cowdenbeath, East Stirlingshire, Airdrie and Alloa man was pleased that didn’t come back to haunt Peterhead.

He added: “Those things happen. Whether it was my fault or Jason’s, we both went for the ball.

“Maybe we thought the game was won – but hindsight is a wonderful thing and it doesn’t really matter because we’re champions and we look forward to League One next season.”

The Blue Toon had to fight hard over the course of the season to secure the title with Clyde and Edinburgh City putting in valiant challenges.

Stevenson, who arrived at Balmoor in 2014, was pleased to see off the challengers and believes winning the league is the highlight of his time with Peterhead.

He said: “I’m just over the moon because it has been a long time coming.

“It’s been a long season, we spent a lot of it fighting with Edinburgh City.

“Then Clyde have come from nowhere really to push us. Then there was the thing with them losing four points as well (for fielding an ineligible player).

“But it transpired that didn’t matter either and we have won the league by five points.

“My first season was really good and then the following season (2016) was great getting to the Challenge Cup final.

“But then to actually win a trophy this season is something else so we’re all delighted.”