Stevenson: I’ll stay at Blue Toon as long as they want

Jamie Stevenson says he would be happy to finish his career at Peterhead after signing up for a sixth season.

The full-back, who can also play as a winger, turns 35 next month but was thrilled to agree a contract with the Blue Toon for next season.

Stevenson joined the Buchan side in 2014 and helped them win the League Two title this term.

He said: “I’ve said to Jim McInally and I’ve said to Davie Nicholls (assistant manager) as long as the club keep offering me a deal and want me I’ll keep playing for Peterhead.

“It was a 10-second phone call really in terms of me staying because when it comes to playing in the Scottish League I can only see myself playing for Peterhead.

“After we got relegated two years ago it would have been easy to go for a clean slate. But the club offered me another year, then we just missed out on promotion and I got another year.

“Then this season we’ve had a really good season – as long as the manager and the club want me I’ll stay.

“People can disagree but the way it’s run, it’s the best part- time club you can play for. Other people don’t see the way it’s run.

“The directors come to training every Wednesday and they’re moving goalposts and things.

“People don’t see that and people ask me about the travelling and is it not a bit much.

“But the answer is no because it’s just a great club to play for and the people involved in running the club and supporting the club are great people.

“I’m fortunate to have been here for so long and as long as the club still want me I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

Stevenson has played under Peterhead boss Jim McInally at Morton and East Stirlingshire as well as the Blue Toon and says McInally is one of the reasons his time at Balmoor has been so enjoyable.

He added: “He knows what I can do and I know what is expected of me and the standards I need to reach.

“I never need him to get on my back because we both know what’s required. I’ve always got on really well with him and he seems to get the best out of me.

“Maybe he just knows me as a person and knows what he needs to do to get the best out of me.

“It’s not just that, it’s about all the boys and he’s very relaxed.

“He’s created a good environment that all the boys enjoy working in. He’s very approachable and there are a lot of boys have come to the club that probably wouldn’t have signed without him.

“Players like Simon Ferry, Nicky Riley, Willie Gibson, Greg Fleming and others that we’ve had.

“There are boys that have played at a higher level who’ve ended up playing for us because of the manager – like Ryan Dow this season.

“Jim knows a lot of people in the game and he’s one of the nicest guys in football. I personally enjoy playing under him and can’t speak highly enough of him.”