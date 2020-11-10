Steven Reid says Scotland must embrace Serbia meeting, while hinting at role Aberdeen’s Andy Considine could have in Euros decider

National assistant coach Steven Reid has challenged Scotland to grab the chance to make history by qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals.

Scotland face Serbia in the Euro play-off final in Belgrade on Thursday.

Reid has challenged the Scots to embrace the challenge of the nation’s biggest game in almost two decades to secure a spot at the finals.

With qualification for a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup up for grabs, Reid insists victory could secure one of the greatest moments in each player’s career.

Reid said: “This is a chance to make history.

“Hopefully it’s not – but it can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in a major tournament.

“We have to embrace this, leave nothing out on the pitch.

“Hopefully that’s enough for us to qualify, then go on and have a successful tournament next year.

“It is a case of making history. And these players are lucky enough to have that opportunity, that pressure, to go and do it for the country.”

On an eight-game unbeaten run, Reid and the squad are under no illusions as to the magnitude of the Serbia clash.

However, he insists they will not be overwhelmed.

Reid said: “This is a massive game, everyone knows how big it is for Scotland.

“But it’s also important that the emotions are controlled.

“You play the game, not the occasion. You don’t want to get too carried away, too emotional, because that can have a detrimental effect on your performance.

“The players know the history of how long it’s been since we qualified for a major tournament.

“This could be one of the greatest moments in everyone’s career.”

Reid offered some hope for Aberdeen defender Andy Considine that the 33-year-old could retain his starting slot in Belgrade. Considine earned his first two caps when starting in last month’s 1-0 Nations League defeats of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Although left-sided defenders Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) and Liam Cooper (Leeds United) have returned to the squad having been ruled out last month, Reid hasn’t ruled out sticking with a winning side.

He said: “You can’t discount what the players in the last camp have done, three fantastic results and performances, three clean sheets.

“But, at the same time, it needs to be games taken in isolation.

“We need the right players, the right team for that opposition. It’s not always necessarily the best players, but the best blend of squad and team to go in and get the win.”

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser, now at Newcastle, and Norwich defender Grant Hanley will miss the play-off final due to injury.

Fraser, out with a hamstring problem, started the last two internationals and netted in the 1-0 victory over the Czechs.

Reid said: “Ryan being out is a disappointment.”