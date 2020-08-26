Steve Clarke’s high hopes for hitman Lyndon Dykes after Scotland decision

Steve Clarke hopes striker Lyndon Dykes can become a key player having chosen Scotland over Australia.

Dykes, who joined English Championship club Queens Park Rangers in a £2 million transfer from Livingston earlier this month, has been named in Clarke’s international squad for the Uefa Nations League double-header against Israel and the Czech Republic next month.

The 24-year-old was born in Queensland, Australia, but is eligible to play for Scotland through his parents from Dumfries.

Dykes and Livingston’s on-loan Rangers goalie Robby McCrorie are the two new call-ups for the Hampden clash with Israel on September 4 and the trip to face the Czechs in Olomouc three days later.

Dark Blues boss Clarke said: “It was no big process – it started in March when the games were originally scheduled and I had two or three phone calls with Lyndon.

“I was really honest with him and to be fair he was really honest with me. It was a really tough decision for the lad to make. Thankfully he came down on our side.

“I didn’t make him any big promises but I told him what I saw in the squad and what I saw for him. His attributes can help us and make the squad better.

“In a situation like that, I don’t think it’s fair to pressure anybody. It’s obviously a big decision.

“His sister is an Australian international gymnast, he was brought up there; I didn’t want to put him under any pressure when I spoke to him and I’m sure Graham Arnold (Australia head coach) was the same.

“He has to be comfortable with the decision and I’m just pleased he chose to come with us.

“For Lyndon I’d imagine it would be a decision that’s based on family as well as football.

“It’s a long way to travel to Australia for international games, he’s just got his move to England and it’s a good move for him and I know QPR is a good club.

“Mark Warburton is a good coach who will help him to develop and hopefully that development will include becoming a key part of our squad going forward.”

© PA

Defender Scott McKenna is the only Aberdeen player selected by Clarke this time around, though former Dons Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Ryan Jack and Lawrence Shankland are in the squad.

As much as Clarke would like to have the Tartan Army backing Scotland he says they’ll have to make the best of things behind closed doors.

He added: “For me it will be a new experience but fortunately the players will be used to it and have had that experience of playing behind closed doors.

“We would love the Tartan Army, or part of the Tartan Army, to be there but it’s not possible. The times are unprecedented and you can’t sit here and moan about not getting people in the stadium when there is so much going on in the world just now.

“We’ll be guided by the authorities and officials and hopefully given a fair crack of the whip.

“Whether that happens in October or November we just have to wait and see.”

The Scotland squad is as follows: David Marshall, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlin, Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Oliver Burke, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Oli McBurnie and Lawrence Shankland.