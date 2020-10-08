Steve Clarke’s delight as Scotland edge towards ‘bit of history’ by setting up Euros showdown with Serbia

Steve Clarke says Scotland have taken “another step towards hopefully making a bit of history for the country” after their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Israel left them one game from a major tournament return.

Should Scotland beat Serbia in Belgrade, they will qualify for a first major tournament since the France 1998 World Cup.

The Dark Blues were second best for much of the 120 minutes against the Israelis at Hampden in their play-off semi, but flawless when it came to spot-kicks. David Marshall saved Eran Zahavi’s kick at the start of the shoot-out, with Kenny McLean eventually slotting Scotland’s fifth to secure a 5-3 victory.

Clarke told Sky Sports: “When you do everything and the build up – and I think we did that, even with one or two little distractions – you get your rewards.

“Obviously David Marshall made a really good save. We got lucky with John McGinn’s first one but he said that’s where he aimed for.

“You have to enjoy the moment, but it’s another step towards hopefully making a bit of history for the country.

“Qualification for Euro 2020 is still in our hands. We’ve got a tough game away to Serbia next month, but it’s one we’ll look forward to after we’ve played Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“Serbia or Norway, it was always going to be a difficult game away from home. But we go there with every confidence.”