Steve Clarke will not ignore importance of Nations League qualifiers as Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia looms

Scotland boss Steve Clarke accepts the enormity of the Euro play-off final with Serbia but will not ignore the importance of the Nations League matches.

Scotland will qualify for a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup should they overcome Serbia in Belgrade in the Euro 2020 play-off final next Thursday.

After Scotland’s biggest match in a generation they must then quickly regroup to face Slovakia (Sunday, November 15) and Israel (Wednesday, November 18) in Nations League B Group Two.

The Scots lead the group, four points ahead of the Czech Republic.

Clarke said: “We know the first game against Serbia is really, really important because that’s the one-off game for qualification.

“However the two games after that can help us to win the Nations League B Section, which I don’t think a lot of people thought would be possible.

“The fact we have given ourselves the chance to win the group and qualify for the A group where we would test ourselves against top opposition is massive. It would also be huge in terms of possibly another back up route into the next World Cup.

“That would be a big thing but it would also improve the standing of the team in the FIFA rankings. It is very important we do that. We want to get to Pot 2 if we can.

“So these games are very important to us and we will give it our best shot.”

Under Clarke Scotland are eight games unbeaten. It is ideal form for a match where Scotland are just one victory away from qualifying for the Euro finals.

However the national manager is quick to pinpoint the backlash to results in September when drawing 1-1 with Israel and defeating a weakened Czech side due to a Covid-19 outbreak 2-1.

Clarke insists it is important his squad, and the expectant Tartan Army, retain an even keel .

He said: “I’ve been speaking for a long time about positivity.

“However I have a good memory as well. After the September games it was like we couldn’t do anything right.

“Then everything was great for us after the October games. It was like ‘we’re not just going to qualify for Euro 2020, we’re actually going to win it!’

“Last month was a very good month for us in terms of three good wins which set us up nicely for this month. But we can’t get too carried away because the month before everyone was telling us, ‘you’re no good.’

“People were saying we didn’t know what we were doing and the one I liked the most was the ‘square pegs in round holes’ stuff people throw at you. Maybe there should be some balance.

‘It is important within the camp we stay focused on the game in hand. That we stay level headed. We need to be as difficult as we can to break down and take our chances when they come along. So nothing really changes for us.”

Serbia received a boost this week when captain Dusan Tadic was passed fit after a coronavirus scare. Tadic was originally ruled out of Ajax’s Champions League clash with Danish side Midtjylland on Tuesday after testing positive.

Due to the self isolation period needed after a positive return Tadic looked set to miss the play-off final against Scotland.

Ajax maintained that Tadic contracted the virus at the start of the season and the test result was a ‘false positive’.

A second test on Monday night returned a negative result and Tadic travelled to Denmark to start in Ajax’s 2-1 win.

Clarke said: “We need to play to the maximum in these three games and make sure when the November camp comes round we are still in a really good place.”