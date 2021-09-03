Steve Clarke: Only focus for Scotland is Moldova in World Cup qualifying

Steve Clarke insists Scotland are not looking beyond Moldova in a bid to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.

Defeat to Denmark on Wednesday dropped Scotland below Israel and Austria in their group and Clarke’s side face the latter in Vienna in midweek.

That fixture could arguably carry more importance in terms of their prospects of qualifying for the World Cup but Clarke wants all focus on disposing of Moldova at Hampden Park.

Clarke said: “They know it was a tough night for them the other night but they also know it was not the result we wanted. But they also know what we wanted to achieve from this week is all in front of them. The next game is important to get that win on the board and then worry about Austria after that. All thoughts are on Moldova.

“The first thing we have to do is get the three points against Moldova. We concentrate only on that. We do not look too far ahead or too much at the group table, or the table just now.

“There are other games that can be pivotal in the group but we cannot affect that. We can only affect our performance against Moldova. That’s all we are concentrating on.

“It is important to win games. If you win games the feel-good factor is always there. We understand our job. We are all professionals. We have been in the game a long time. Some longer than others.

“For example me longer than Billy Gilmour. We understand only good performances and victories make people happy and that’s what we will be trying to do at the weekend.”

Clarke will have John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Kevin Nisbet and Stephen O’Donnell back available after they missed the trip to Copenhagen.

Saturday’s game will be the first time since the end of 2019 where Scotland have been able to play in front of a big crowd at Hampden, with a crowd of around 35,000 expected for the game.

Clarke hopes the return of spectators in greater numbers aids an improved performance from Scotland.

He added: “All the players, coaching staff and myself look forward to having the backing of the Tartan Army. Hopefully we can get a fast start in the game, start on the front foot and get them right behind them team as they can make a difference.

“I think any game of football without a crowd at this level is not what you want. The players enjoy the intensity of the crowd.

“Even going to Denmark the other night, it was a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium. Players enjoy that. Big players always enjoy playing in front of a crowd and showing what they can do. They enjoying showing off, if you like.

“That’s what they want to so, they want to show everyone how good they are so hopefully we can reduce a performance for the Tartan Army on Saturday.”