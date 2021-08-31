Steve Clarke: Scotland manager downplays Covid concerns for Denmark trip

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has played down the Covid-19 concerns which will leave with just 16 outfield players to pick from against Denmark.

Stephen O’Donnell and Kevin Nisbet are the latest players to miss out, with Motherwell defender O’Donnell ruled out by Danish restrictions after recently contracting the virus.

Nisbet has picked up a knock but both should be available to face Moldova at the weekend, as should John McGinn and Nathan Patterson who are currently self-isolating and are not with the squad in Copenhagen.

Asked about O’Donnell’s absence, Clarke said: “We had it sprung on us a little bit. But listen I don’t really want to make too big a thing about it because people are dying of Covid all over the world.

“There are people on ventilators and family life is being disrupted left, right and centre.

“Football is a little microcosm of society and at the end of the day it’s not really such a big issue because the team we have on the pitch will be a really good team and the players we have on the bench are really good players.

“I don’t want to make it a big drama about Covid issues and losing players for a game because people are losing their lives over this.

“My daughter has been suffering from long Covid since January, so I understand that people are suffering with this disease. So let’s not go too far down the road of ‘poor us’.”

Clarke is already without James Forrest and Greg Taylor through injury for these World Cup qualifiers, while Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong have also dropped out of the squad.

It has made for the most disruptive week of Clarke’s tenure in charge of Scotland, with the national team boss keen to see a change to this particular international window.

He added: “I had a great day with my kids and my grandkids on Saturday before I came up. I tried to forget all the issues. But it’s definitely been the most disruptive week going into a camp.

“I don’t want to sound like a Moaning Minnie, but I think UEFA need to have a little look at it and see if we can separate the international window from the end of the European or world transfer window. Give us a little bit more time if they are going to play games.

“One of the biggest issues in terms of getting players and getting replacements into the squad was the timescale between getting the squad together on Sunday night and the game being on the Wednesday.

“If the game had been on the Thursday, that extra 24 hours is absolutely invaluable in terms of re-adjusting your squad a little bit.

“So there’s a little bit of help that could be had from the authorities in terms of scheduling.”

The absence of O’Donnell and Patterson means ex-Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser could feature in a more defensive role against the Danes.