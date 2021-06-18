Steve Clarke proud of Scotland performance in draw with England

Steve Clarke reckons Scotland were a match for an England side predicted to make the last four of Euro 2020, after their goal-less draw at Wembley.

Scotland delivered a hugely impressive display to negate England and keep their aspirations of qualifying from the group alive.

It now means they need a win against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday to attempt to become the first Scotland team to make it out of the group stages.

Clarke told ITV Sport: “I thought we played well. I thought we were unfairly criticised after the game on Monday.

“I know we’ve got a good group of players and I think they showed that tonight. I’m delighted for my players and for my staff.

“We had chances to win the game, England had some moments as well. I think it was a good game between two good teams.

“You wouldn’t have known which was the favourite to be in the last four, which is a credit to us. We worked ever so hard when England had the ball.

“But the most pleasing fact was we played when we had the ball and created a number of chances in the game.”

There was also huge praise for midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was handed his first Scotland start against England.

Clarke had little doubt the 20-year-old had the ability and temperament to handle the occasion, with the Chelsea man delivering a performance which justified his inclusion.

He added: “We knew before we put him in – we knew Billy could play. It was just getting the right moment to put him in the team.

“Tonight was his big moment and he didn’t let us down. Nobody was surprised by it, not in our camp.”